John C. Reilly and Jack White to Host Keynote Interview at Americanafest

The Americana Music Association has announced a keynote interview at the AMERICANAFEST Business and Educational Conference between Academy, GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee John C. Reilly and GRAMMY-winning rock icon Jack White on September 11 in Nashville.

For over two decades, AMERICANAFEST has hosted its business conference in Nashville, providing a premier educational forum for discussions on cultural and industry-related topics among top professionals and artists from the Americana community. This year, AMERICANAFEST returns to The Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, featuring over 60 insightful sessions, as well as its signature nighttime music showcases throughout notable venues in Music City, which will welcome over 200 electrifying artists and bands.

For more information about AMERICANAFEST 2025, please visit americanamusic.org.

Keynote Interview: John C. Reilly & Jack White

Thursday — 12:00PM (At the Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown)

John C. Reilly and Jack White come together for an unforgettable keynote conversation at AMERICANAFEST. Reilly, beloved actor, musician, and storyteller, is in the midst of touring his vaudevillian stage show Mister Romantic – a lush and emotional tribute to the great American songbook. His new album What’s Not to Love? has earned critical acclaim and established him as a tender and compelling voice in today’s musical landscape. Jack White, iconic artist, producer, and founder of Third Man Records, has spent decades pushing boundaries while preserving the soul of American music. Together, these longtime friends will explore creativity, collaboration, and the enduring power of song. At a time when the world feels noisy and disconnected, their conversation reminds us that music remains a powerful force to heal, unite, and inspire.

John C. Reilly’s most personal and highly anticipated project in 2025 is Mister Romantic, an intimate show that has already garnered critical acclaim, with the New York Times calling it “wryly funny, sometimes tender and sad, but always sincere,” described by Vanity Fair as “fiercely funny.”

“I looked at our weary world a few years ago and tried to think of a way I could spread love and empathy. I decided the most fun way to do that was through performing and singing and telling people I loved them. So the emotional vaudeville show Mister Romantic was born, out of both hope and despair. What’s Not To Love? is a collection of songs from the show with some cinematic audio weaved in. They tell the story of an eternal optimist, Mister Romantic, as he looks for love. Each song moved me enough to want to share it with people and keep each one alive by passing it on like some of my favorite singers did in their time. The lyrics all have something deeply true about them. Someone once said ‘It’s better to light one tiny candle than to curse the darkness.’ Well, this is our little candle in the darkness. We hope it reminds people that it’s good to love. I figured it was worth a try.” – John C. Reilly.

MORE ENTERTANMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email