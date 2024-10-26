Jockey Partners with Luke Bryan to Open New Retail Experience in Nashville

Jockey International, Inc., announced it has partnered with country music artist Luke Bryan to open Coopers 12South, a uniquely experiential retail spot in the heart of Nashville’s 12South neighborhood. The store will be located at 2605 12th Ave. S.

Coopers 12South is a new retail concept designed to blend Nashville’s rich music culture with the spirit of the great outdoors. It will be a place to gather, not just shop. Guests entering Coopers 12South will experience a store that pays homage to the Nashville music scene, embraces Luke Bryan’s love of the great outdoors, and gives a hat tip to the Jockey brand story, centering on family, community and tradition.

The store will be a fusion of activations, music, local artisan workshops, community events, and exclusive, yet approachable apparel. It will feature limited-edition Jockey Outdoors™ by Luke Bryan Collection merchandise and curated goods, offer quality-crafted clothing inspired by the Nashville music scene, and share the pioneering legacy of Jockey founder, Reverend Samuel T. Cooper.

Jockey is a third-generation, family-owned company headquartered in Kenosha, Wis. It was founded in 1876 by Rev. Cooper as a sock company to serve the community of Saint Joseph, Mich.

Bryan recently landed the 31st #1 single of his career with “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” from his new album, Mind Of A Country Boy, and has been a partner to Jockey since 2020, launching the Jockey Outdoors™ by Luke Bryan Collection in 2022.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Luke and bring an immersive, lifestyle-first store to the 12South community that creates a distinctive experience for our guests,” said Mark Fedyk, president and COO, Jockey. “The store’s offerings and atmosphere will be tailored to, and embody, the 12South neighborhood and its community. This will be a unique and one-of-a-kind store that ‘fits’ the neighborhood. Everything about Coopers 12South will be done in a thoughtful way that meshes with community and carries a local vibe.”

Throughout each space of Coopers 12South, unique elements will stimulate guests’ senses with an engaging and shareable experience where the latest trends and timeless styles converge. In each space, guests will be met with immersive LED walls, distinctive art installations, and exclusive, limited-edition merchandise – from Jockey Outdoors™ by Luke Bryan apparel to one-of-a-kind offerings from local designers. Additionally, the store will feature local Nashville elements, from merch to artisan goods and music to locally crafted giftable items. In short, it can be a showcase for up-and-coming local designers and artists to be discovered.

“I could not be more excited to partner with my friends at Jockey to open this store right here in Music City on 12South,” said Luke. “Coopers 12South is going to be such a great experience for everyone who enters our door while also focusing on being a good neighbor to those up and down that street. What an honor to not only shine a light on the outdoors I love to sing about and live every day but also offer a place for many others to share their visions and passions.”

Outside of the store, guests will be invited to sit, relax and stay. A front-of-store patio area covered by a trellis offers a relaxing, laid-back environment inviting guests to sit and enjoy a refreshment or two, taking a break from exploring the 12South neighborhood.

Coopers 12South will be designed by distinguished interior designer Mark Simmons and his associate designer Alli Roberts. Mark owns and operates Mark Simmons Interiors and sits as a current founding board member of the Nashville Preservation Society. Mark Simmons Interiors is a full-service residential design firm based in Nashville with projects across the southeast.

In June 2024, Jockey opened a satellite office in Nashville at Fifth + Broadway, further establishing roots in the community.

“As we get settled into the 12South and Nashville communities, we are actively looking for ways to partner with our neighbors and integrate ourselves into the local community,” said Fedyk. “We are a company built on relationships and want to forge meaningful ones within the 12South and Nashville communities.”

The Coopers 12South store is expected to open to the public in late November.

