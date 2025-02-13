Joann to Close 500 Stores Nationwide

After filing for Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in January, Joann has now filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores nationwide. Joann filed the motion on February 12, 2025.

“Right-sizing the store footprint is a critical part of the efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann,” reads the filing.

Out of the 500 stores that will close, Middle Tennessee will see two stores close – 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin and 401 S Mount Juliet Road in Mount Juliet.

A Joann spokesperson shared, “As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, Joann has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain

operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann.”

Joann has been open for over 80 years, with its first location opening in Cleveland, Ohio. The store showcases sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings and, at one point, has grown to include more than 800 stores across 49 states.

