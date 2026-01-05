Jimmy John’s Launches $1 Combo Upgrade Deal for 2026

Jimmy John’s is starting 2026 with a value-driven promotion that allows customers to upgrade any sandwich or wrap to a full combo meal for just $1. The “Make It a Combo for $1” offer, which launches January 5, 2026, includes chips and a drink with every sandwich or wrap purchase, providing budget-conscious diners with a complete meal at minimal additional cost.

The sandwich chain is combining this promotional offer with new menu additions and returning limited-time favorites designed to enhance the value proposition for guests seeking both affordability and flavor variety.

New Ham & Three Cheese Melt Joins Permanent Menu

Jimmy John’s is expanding its toasted sandwich lineup with the Ham & Three Cheese Melt, a new permanent menu item featuring double ham on French bread. The sandwich includes mayonnaise, cheddar, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, toasted together to create what the company describes as a hot, hearty option for guests seeking melted cheese combinations.

This permanent addition represents Jimmy John’s continued investment in its toasted sandwich category, offering customers another option beyond the chain’s signature cold sub sandwiches.

Kickin’ Ranch Chips Return for Limited Time

Kickin’ Ranch flavored Jimmy Chips are returning to Jimmy John’s locations for a limited time while supplies last. The chips feature zesty ranch seasoning combined with pepper spice, creating a flavor profile designed to complement the sandwich menu. Customers can add Kickin’ Ranch Chips and a drink to any sandwich or wrap for $1 as part of the combo upgrade promotion.

The limited-time availability of Kickin’ Ranch Chips creates urgency for customers who enjoyed the flavor during previous promotional periods.

Red Velvet Cookie Offers Sweet Option

The Red Velvet Cookie is also making a limited-time return to Jimmy John’s menu while supplies last. The cookie is baked with dark brown sugar, cocoa, vanilla, and white chips, providing a dessert option for customers looking to complete their meal with a sweet item.

This returning menu item gives guests an alternative to the standard cookie offerings typically available at Jimmy John’s locations.

Marketing Strategy Emphasizes Value Without Compromise

Kate Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing at Jimmy John’s, explained the strategy behind the new promotion: “We know our guests are looking for value as they kick off 2026, but we want to make sure they don’t have to sacrifice flavor to get it. With the new ‘Make It a Combo for $1’ offer, we’re giving fans the best of both worlds.”

The marketing approach positions Jimmy John’s as a solution for consumers seeking to maintain budget resolutions in the new year while still enjoying quality food options.

Availability and Locations

The Make It a Combo for $1 promotion, Ham & Three Cheese Melt, Kickin’ Ranch Chips, and Red Velvet Cookie are available starting January 5, 2026, at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide. The Ham & Three Cheese Melt remains on the menu permanently, while Kickin’ Ranch Chips and the Red Velvet Cookie are available only while supplies last.

Customers can find their nearest Jimmy John’s location and view full menu details at www.jimmyjohns.com.

