Jimmy John’s Dream Rotation Menu Is Here Just in Time for 4/20

Jimmy John’s is celebrating 4/20 in a big way with the launch of its new Dream Rotation Menu, available April 13–26, 2026. The limited-time lineup centers on the Dream Rotation Meal — your choice of a Toasted Sandwich, Jimmy Chips, and the new Cereal n’ Milk Crispy Treat — paired with a wave of daily deals building toward a BOGO finale on 4/20. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Jimmy John’s Dream Rotation Menu?

The Dream Rotation Menu is a limited-time 4/20-themed offering designed around peak snacking moments. At its core is the Dream Rotation Meal, which includes a Toasted Sandwich, Jimmy Chips, and the new Cereal n’ Milk Crispy Treat. The menu is available on the Jimmy John’s app and website from April 13–26, 2026.

Who Stars in the Jimmy John’s Dream Rotation Campaign?

Jimmy John’s tapped a lineup of celebrity talent to bring the Dream Rotation to life. Amanda Batula, Skyler Gisondo, Cheech Marin, and Kal Penn appear together in a new digital spot, each sharing their go-to order for the rotation. The spot is available to watch here.

What Deals Is Jimmy John’s Offering Leading Up to 4/20?

Jimmy John’s is rolling out a “Dream Rotation of Deals” daily from April 13 through 4/20, featuring offers ranging from BOGO deals to free sides. The deals build toward the ultimate offer on 4/20: BOGO Dream Rotation Meals with promo code DREAMROTATION. Most lead-up deals are exclusive to JJ Rewards Members, so fans should monitor the app, social media, and email for daily drops.

How Can Fans Get the BOGO Dream Rotation Meal on 4/20?

JJ Rewards members can score a free Dream Rotation Meal on April 20, 2026 by using promo code DREAMROTATION on the Jimmy John’s app or website. The offer is valid at participating locations nationwide and is limited to one per user. Add-ons, fees, and tax are extra, and the deal cannot be combined with other offers or rewards.

What Is the Jimmy John’s and Blazy Susan Collaboration?

Jimmy John’s partnered with Blazy Susan to release two exclusive designs of Blazy Susan’s signature spinning trays. Fans can purchase the limited-edition trays at http://www.blazysusan.com/jimmyjohns while supplies last.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email