Jimmy John’s Welcomes New Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie

August 20, 2024 – For those who are ready to embrace fall even while the AC is still blasting, Jimmy John’s® is here to celebrate with the launch of its new Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie. This delicious treat blends the warm flavors of pumpkin with sweet white chocolate chips, perfectly capturing the spirit of the season.

With its soft, chewy texture and a hint of white chocolate in every bite, the Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie is an ideal companion to any Jimmy John’s sandwich. Whether you’re a pumpkin aficionado or just looking for a new fall (or late summer) treat, this cookie hits the spot.

In tandem with the cookie launch, Jimmy John’s is also releasing a limited-edition Pumpkin Sweatshirt, available exclusively on its merch store, store.jimmyjohns.com. Featuring the word “Pumpkin” in bold orange block letters, this cozy sweatshirt is the perfect attire to enjoy the new Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie and embrace the autumn season.

The Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie is available at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited time starting August 19. Don’t forget to visit the merch store to grab your Pumpkin Sweatshirt before it’s gone!

For more information about the Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie and to find a Jimmy John’s location near you, visit www.JimmyJohns.com. To shop Jimmy John’s merch store, visit store.jimmyjohns.com/.

Source: Inspire Brands

