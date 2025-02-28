Jimmy John’s Unveils New Toasted Sandwiches

The wait is over, Jimmy John’s® is turning up the heat with Toasted Sandwiches, finally arriving nationwide on March 3. Crispy and golden on the outside, melty and gooey on the inside, they’re the perfect way to enjoy Jimmy John’s fresh ingredients in a whole new way.

Starting March 3, guests can toast any Favorite Sandwich on the menu and try one of three all-new toasted creations.

Chicken Bacon Ranch : All-natural* chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, fresh tomato, lettuce, mayo, ranch, onion, and ranch seasoning on freshly baked French bread.

: All-natural* chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, fresh tomato, lettuce, mayo, ranch, onion, and ranch seasoning on freshly baked French bread. Roast Beef & Cheddar : Roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo on freshly baked French bread.

: Roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo on freshly baked French bread. Ultimate Italian: Capocollo, salami, ham, crispy bacon, parmesan, provolone, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, oregano-basil, and a drizzle of oil & vinegar on freshly baked French bread.

Jimmy John’s took its time to perfect new Toasted Sandwiches, ensuring they were done right, and after one bite, fans will agree it was worth the wait. To show appreciation for their patience, Jimmy John’s is giving away** $1 million worth of Toasted Sandwiches on Tuesday, March 4, “Toasted Tuesday”, available until they’re gone.

The free Toasted Sandwiches include the Chicken Bacon Ranch, Roast Beef & Cheddar and the Ultimate Italian. They are limited to one per person, and available for logged in users on Jimmy John’s app or website at jimmyjohns.com using promo code TOASTEDTUESDAY. Hungry fans should act fast, once $1 million worth of Toasted Sandwiches are claimed, they’re gone.

If you miss out on Toasted Tuesday, don’t worry! Jimmy John’s is hitting the road with its new limited-time Toasted Truck, bringing the Toasted sandwich party to 5 cities. The Jimmy John’s Toasted Truck will be handing out free samples of Toasted Sandwiches in addition to exclusive merch in Chicago, Lexington, Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix. Follow @jimmyjohns on social media for dates, locations, and more information.

For more details about new toasted sandwiches, visit jimmyjohns.com.

