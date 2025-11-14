Jimmy John’s Makes National Pickle Day a Big Dill

Jimmy John’s® is making National Pickle Day (11/14) a big dill by giving pickle lovers a chance to win free pickles for an entire year*— enough to satisfy every craving until National Pickle Day 2026. Jimmy John’s knows how much pickle freaks love their pickles and wants to ensure they have their fill for the year!

What’s more, Jimmy John’s is also offering a BOGO Picklewich deal: pickle lovers who buy one Picklewich using the promo code PICKLEFREAK on the app or website will get a second Picklewich FREE**. Using the code PICKLEFREAK also automatically enters JJ Rewards™ members into the giveaway for the year-long pickle supply*.​

Plus, pickle freaks can show off their love with Jimmy John’s new Pickle Freaks merch collection, dropping National Pickle Day (11/14) at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. From hats to sweatshirts and more, the limited-edition line will be available at store.jimmyjohns.com/products/pickle-freaks.

This news follows Jimmy John’s recent announcement of the return of its viral Picklewich lineup, featuring six crave-worthy builds, new Pickle Ranch, and a digital spot starring Demi Lovato. The six mouthwatering Picklewich options include the Vito®, Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Tuna, and Veggie.​

Source: Inspire Brands

