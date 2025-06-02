Jimmy John’s Brightens Up Summer with New Lemon Sunshine Cookie

For those who love summer as much as they love dessert, Jimmy John’s® is bringing a ray of sunshine to its menu with the debut of the Lemon Sunshine Cookie. Bursting with bright lemon flavor and studded with creamy white chocolate chips, this limited-time treat is available nationwide starting today.

Whether cooling down after a beach day or sneaking in a sweet bite during a lunch break, the Lemon Sunshine Cookie is the perfect companion to all of summer’s moments. With its soft, chewy texture and a just-right balance of citrus and white chocolate, it delivers a little sunshine in every bite.

This marks Jimmy John’s first new cookie flavor of 2025 and it’s one worth savoring.

The Lemon Sunshine Cookie is available for a limited time at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide starting June 2. Grab one while it’s hot (outside).

For more information and to find a Jimmy John’s near you, visit www.JimmyJohns.com.

Source: Jimmy John’s

