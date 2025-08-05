Jimmy John’s and Drew Brees Partner with The Brees #9 Charity Sandwich

ATLANTA — August 4, 2025 — This August, Jimmy John’s® and football legend and longtime franchisee, Drew Brees, are teaming up to turn his favorite sandwich into a powerful force for good. For the first time ever, fans can order The Brees #9, Drew’s personal Jimmy John’s go-to order, and support causes that uplift kids across the country.

The Brees #9 is a custom version of the Italian Night Club®, which features salami, capocollo and smoked ham, topped with mayo, lettuce, onions, oil & vinegar and oregano-basil, made just the way Drew orders it: #9 with no cheese, add Jimmy Peppers®. It’s bold, flavorful, and available nationwide from August 4 through August 31.

“This sandwich has been my favorite order for years,” said Drew Brees. “Now fans can enjoy it too, and every bite helps support the causes I care about most. That’s a win-win.”

Even better? Every purchase of The Brees #9 (or any Italian Night Club) supports the Jimmy John’s Foundation, benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America® and the Brees Dream Foundation®, improving the quality of life for cancer patients, and providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.*

“The mission of the Jimmy John’s Foundation is to empower the next generation to dream boldly and thrive,” said Kate Carpenter, VP of Marketing at Jimmy John’s. “This year, we’re thrilled to expand our impact even further in partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation, which shares our vision to of advancing opportunities for youth in our communities. And what better way to do that than with a sandwich built by Drew himself?”

The celebration continues from August 6 through 10, as Jimmy John’s will be sponsoring NOLA Pickle Fest in New Orleans, a festival-style pickleball tournament benefiting the Brees Dream Foundation. The event features a pickleball clinic for Boys & Girls Club members, where teamwork, fun and community spirit will be served both on and off the court.

For more information, visit www.jimmyjohns.com.

