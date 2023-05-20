Jimmie Allen Issues Public Apology to his Wife Amid Sexual Allegations

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Last week, we shared the news country artist Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager for abuse and sexual assault over an 18-month period, reports Variety.  Allen has since been suspended by his record label Stoney Creek Records. Allen has also been suspended by his booking agency UTA.

For the first time since the Variety story was published, Allen released a statement apologizing to his wife, Alexis.

Stating, “I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

The couple announced in April they were separating. People Magazine reported the news of the couple’s divorce filing broke the same day as the lawsuit filing. Allen filed for divorce from Alexis in Williamson County, Tennessee on April 28 after nearly three years of marriage, and Alexis followed suit with her own filing two hours later, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Both cited irreconcilable differences.

Read the entire statement Allen shared on social media below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen)

