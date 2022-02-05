DSW is teaming up with country singer, songwriter, and TV personality, Jessie James Decker as its style authority for all things sneakers with a limited-time capsule collection! Available now, the Jessie James Decker x DSW Collection features an assortment of top sneaker brands and styles for fashion, fitness, and fun from various brands and designers, including New Balance, Reebok, Converse, Skechers, and more!

The “Should Have Known Better” singer known for her fun and flirty style, ensured her collection consisted of fashionable and versatile sneaker options that can be worn to run errands, with a cute outfit, or to actually work out in.

DSW tapped both Jessie and Eric’s expertise on the best performance, athleisure, and street sneakers offering a level of style, versatility, and comfort unmatched to start 2022 on the right foot. The Decker’s partnership with DSW blends functionality with fashion making a statement with sneakers. The collaboration aligns with their active lifestyle ensuring that they have all the energy and gear to run around and play with their kids.

“I am so excited to partner with DSW on this curated capsule of sneakers for every occasion. From fashion, fitness, and fun, DSW is a one-stop shop for me and my family for everything we need from our favorite brands and most sought-after sneaker trends” says Decker.

The Jessie James Decker x DSW Collection and new winter sneaker selections are available now at DSW.com and all 500 store locations. All styles are under $150.