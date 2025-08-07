Jessie James Decker & Debbie Winans Join Cast of Holiday Film ‘Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring’

The much-anticipated holiday movie, “Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring,” has expanded its star-studded cast with the introduction of Jessie James Decker and Debbie Winans, joining previously announced actors Kelsey Grammer, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Jana Kramer. The film will be released in theaters only starting Nov. 6 via Fathom Entertainment. Principle photography is underway right now.

In “Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring,” a military widow (Kramer) falls in love with a poetic antiques dealer (Hollingsworth) while searching for her lost family Christmas Ring, an heirloom that has been in the family since D-Day. Meanwhile the antique dealer’s loveable father (Grammer) has made a discovery that could change his life … and ruin everything.

Decker portrays Leigh, the military widow’s (Kramer) best friend. “The minute I read for the role of ‘Leigh,’ I knew this character was perfect for me. ‘Leigh’ and I have so much in common. I related to her immediately. She’s a supportive, loving, enthusiastic, speak-your-mind kind of girl. She genuinely wants her best friend, Vanessa, to find happiness and love again. I really connected to that because I feel the same way. When the people I love are happy, that’s when I feel the most joy. We all deserve love and a happy ending. I also felt deeply connected to the military storyline. As a military brat myself, I understand the lifestyle and the sacrifices that come with it. And of course, Christmas is my favorite time of year,” Decker shared.

Winans portrays Maria, the calm to Leigh’s (Decker) quick-wittedness. “It’s an incredible honor to be part of The Christmas Ring by Karen Kingsbury. This beautiful story reveals how God’s love shows up in the ordinary moments of our lives, and I’m truly excited to see how He will use it to touch hearts—being part of something so meaningful during such a sacred season is a blessing beyond words,” Debbie Winans said.

Tickets for Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring will be available later this Fall at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). See tickets here.

Kingsbury’s story, The Christmas Ring, will also be released in book form, hitting shelves October 21 from Thomas Nelson. Timed for the holiday season, the book will be followed up with the theatrical film adaptation also by Karen Kingsbury Productions from Fathom Entertainment, debuting in theaters nationwide starting November 6. Director Tyler Russell and Producer Natalie Ruffino Wilson lead “Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring,” following up their same roles in Karen Kingsbury Productions “Someone Like You” (2024). The movie earned Rotten Tomatoes’ coveted Verified Hot award and is currently exceeding expectations on transactional video-on-demand and streaming via Great American Pure Flix.

“This film is inspired by the unforgettable Christmas movies from decades ago,” Kingsbury says. “Movies like ‘While You Were Sleeping’, ‘You’ve Got Mail’, “Serendipity”, and “Miracle on 34th Street.’ I love those movies. Our family watches these old Christmas films every year. I wanted to make a movie like that.”

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email