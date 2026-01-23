Jersey Mike’s Subs Launches Mike’s Hot Italian Sub For a Limited Time

After seven decades of serving fresh sliced and grilled submarine sandwiches, Jersey Mike’s Subs is breaking tradition with the debut of Mike’s Hot Italian – the chain’s first hot sub featuring chopped Italian meats. The limited-time offering marks a significant menu innovation for the Point Pleasant, New Jersey-based franchisor as it celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026.

Mike’s Hot Italian Features Hand-Chopped Meats and Signature Toppings

Mike’s Hot Italian distinguishes itself from Jersey Mike’s traditional cold Italian sub by featuring ham, salami, and pepperoni hand-chopped directly on the grill before being covered in melted provolone cheese. The sandwich includes grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato, finished with the chain’s signature Chopped Pepper Relish – known as “CPR” among Jersey Mike’s fans. The hot preparation method creates a melted cheese experience and caramelized meat texture not found in the restaurant’s cold sandwich offerings. Customers can view the commercial showcasing the new menu item.

Limited-Time Launch Spans More Than 3,200 Locations Nationwide

Jersey Mike’s is rolling out Mike’s Hot Italian across its entire footprint of more than 3,200 franchise locations throughout the United States and Canada. The nationwide launch began in January 2026, kicking off the company’s 70th anniversary year. Customers can order the sandwich in-store, online, or through the Jersey Mike’s app at a regular price of $8.95.

Menu Innovation Responds to Customer Demand for Hot Italian Options

“We’ve served up a lot of delicious subs since 1956, and incredibly, Mike’s Hot Italian is our first Italian sub hot off the grill,” said Stacy Peterson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Jersey Mike’s. “Our fans let us know they’re hungry for it, so we created this bold new flavor profile that brings together hot chopped Italian meats, melty cheese and our mouth-watering CPR for an experience we think our customers will crave long after their last bite.”

The introduction represents Jersey Mike’s response to customer feedback requesting hot Italian meat options beyond the chain’s existing grilled sandwich selections like the Philly cheesesteak and hot pastrami offerings.

