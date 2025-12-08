Jerry Seinfeld to Bring Comedy Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his live comedy show to the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin.

The amphitheater shared on social media, “An Evening with Jerry Seinfeld at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 8th! Tickets on sale THIS Friday, December 12th @ 10AM!”

On Seinfeld’s website, it stated, Jerry Seinfeld is back on the road for his comedy tour! Jerry Seinfeld, the legendary comic well famous for his hit series Seinfeld as well as his famous observational humor is preparing to bring his brand new material to theaters across the nation.

Find tickets here.

FirstBank Amphitheater is lcoated in 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin.

