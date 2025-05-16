Jenna Bush Hager to Bring First-Ever ‘Read with Jenna Book Festival’ to Nashville

TODAY and Jenna Bush Hager will host a special, first-of-its-kind book festival as part of their popular “Read with Jenna” franchise. The two-day event will kick off Friday, May 30, in Nashville at the W Hotel.

The “Read with Jenna Book Festival” will bring together TODAY friends and fans for an exclusive literary event hosted at W Nashville. Fans can connect with fellow book lovers, meet “Read with Jenna” authors, and dive into engaging conversations. Other offerings include pop-up bookshops, immersive experiences and surprise giveaways. Special guests include Blessing Offor, Elin Hilderbrand, Ann Patchett, Alison Espach, Rumaan Alam, Jessica Soffer, Emma Straub and Jean Kwok.

The event is sponsored by Visit Music City. To register and learn more about the full experience, go to TODAY.com/RWJFestival.

Highlights for the “Read with Jenna Book Festival” include:

Jenna Bush Hager in conversation with best-selling authors

Book club discussions led by “Read with Jenna” authors

Book signings and meet-and-greets

Live podcast recordings

Live performances

Guided activities and immersive experiences for book lovers

TODAY’s popular book club, “Read with Jenna,” was founded in 2019 by Jenna Bush Hager and has since become a vibrant community of book lovers. Every month, Jenna handpicks a compelling new title that sparks conversation and highlights fresh perspectives, often from debut or diverse authors. Since its inception, there have been 78 book club selections, with 49 becoming New York Times bestsellers.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email