Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Announces New Fall Flavors

On September 5th, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is unveiling their brand-new Fall Collection.

This collection, available online and at Jeni’s Scoop shops throughout the Nashville area for the full season, introduces four delicious new flavors that are perfect for cozy couch moments.

Jeni’s new Fall Edit offers a unique blend of flavors that embody the essence of autumn while showcasing Jeni’s culinary creativity – there is a pumpkin flavor but it’s no pumpkin spice.

Jeni’s new fall flavors are:

Bay Leaf Cheesecake, a refreshing and subtly herbaceous cream cheese ice cream with a crisp graham cracker swirl.

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Praline, celebrate the season with spiced sweet potatoes swirled into marshmallow sweet cream and topped with candied pecans.

Pumpkin Seed & Rye Cookie, nutty and decadent roasted pumpkin seed cream paired with soft rye cookie crumbles.

Miso Butterscotch Brownie, dark chocolate fudge brownies immersed in buttery, toasted sugar and miso cream. Sweet, barely savory, and intensely satisfying.

