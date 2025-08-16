Jelly Roll Teams with Grand Ole Opry for Charity Shows Benefiting At-Risk Youth Center

The Grand Ole Opry and Grammy-nominated Jelly Roll are partnering to raise money to benefit the Nashville community through one of his charitable missions that is personal and meaningful to him – the Judge Dinkins Educational Center (JDEC). Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform two special Monday night Opry shows on Monday, Sept. 22 with a few of his friends, and every ticket sold will help make a difference in the local community.

Judge Jim Todd, who co-founded JDEC, was the prosecutor in Jelly Roll’s case when he was younger. Since then, they’ve worked side by side to provide resources that enable youth to consider different paths.

“It’s a full-circle moment to be able to partner with Jelly Roll on this center, and the support of the Opry makes it all the more powerful,” added Judge Jim Todd.

The Judge Dinkins Educational Center provides juvenile vocational training in Davidson County for adolescents who might be at risk or engaged with the juvenile or criminal justice system. In addition to being a vocational center, JDEC offers education, housing and holistic support services to help students build sustainable futures. The shows will also benefit the Buddy DeFord Charitable Fund that was started to honor his late father, Buddy, and to support nonprofits addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the community. For more information visit www.jdecnash.org.

Beginning today, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold for the September 22 shows and from all Jelly Roll Opry performances through September 2026 will be donated to the Judge Dinkins Educational Center and The Buddy DeFord Charitable Fund. Tickets are available at opry.com and at (800) SEE-OPRY.

