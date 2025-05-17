Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville Named Official Bar for Music City Rodeo

Saddle up! Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville has been named the Official Bar of the Music City Rodeo, the first-of-its-kind event taking over Bridgestone Arena this May 29–31. With headlining performances from Reba McEntire, Jelly Roll, and Tim McGraw, and over 150 cowboys riding into town—including horses on Broadway—this is Nashville’s boldest new tradition in the making.

As the Rodeo’s official bar, Goodnight Nashville will be giving away tickets on their social media leading up to the weekend as well as hosting nightly after parties, complete with live music and special appearances. Inside Bridgestone Arena, keep an eye out for Goodnight Nashville’s presence at the Rodeo via promotional tables, custom cocktails and giveaways.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the official bar of the first-ever Music City Rodeo,” says Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group. “With Jelly Roll headlining at Bridgestone and this being his venue, it made perfect sense to team up for something this big in our own backyard. We’re ready to throw the kind of after parties Nashville won’t forget.”

Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville is located 209 Broadway, Nashville.

