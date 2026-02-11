Jelly Roll’s Favorite Burger to Get Permanent Nashville Home in the Arcade

The burger Jelly Roll calls “the best he’s ever had” is getting a permanent home in Nashville. NADC Burger, the cult-favorite Wagyu cheeseburger concept from Michelin-starred Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, chef-owner of Scratch Restaurants Group, and professional skateboarder Neen Williams, will open its first Nashville brick-and-mortar inside the historic Arcade at 223 4th Ave N.

Already a standout item on the menu at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville, the new standalone location brings the full NADC Burger experience to Music City in its own dedicated space, serving the brand’s viral double cheeseburger in a city known for big flavor and even bigger personality.

“Nashville has always stood out to me, the people, the music, the food, the culture; it’s a city that values authenticity, and that’s exactly what NADC Burger is built on,” says Neen Williams, co-founder of NADC Burger. “When we first brought NADC Burger to Jelly Roll’s club, Goodnight Nashville, the response was immediate and overwhelming. The city showed up in a big way, and it became clear that this was the start of something bigger. Opening our flagship in Nashville felt like the natural next step. This city didn’t just embrace NADC Burger; it helped shape what it’s becoming.”

NADC Burger keeps it tight with a small yet refined menu with only two items. At the center is the signature double cheeseburger: two thick patties of 100% full-blooded American Wagyu, seared and finished with grilled onions smashed into the meat for a rich and craveable flavor. It’s topped with melted American cheese, house-made secret sauce, pickles, and slightly tamed jalapeños on a toasted potato roll. Then there are the beef tallow fries, double-fried for a crisp finish, and served with a side of chipotle-infused ketchup; or they can be ordered Beast Mode style, which are NADC’s fries loaded with cheese, pickles, tamed jalapeños, and special sauce. For younger fans, the Kids Cheeseburger keeps it simple with a single patty, cheese, and a bun. Finish on a sweet note with brown butter chocolate chip cookies by Jess Williams, an accomplished baker and the wife of co-owner Neen Williams.

“The ethos behind NADC Burger is the effort we put into every detail, ensuring we deliver the best cheeseburger possible,” said Phillip Frankland Lee, co-founder of NADC Burger and chef-owner of Scratch Restaurants Group. “I’ve always loved Nashville. It’s a true music city, and as a longtime musician who’s played many shows here and has many friends here, I’m genuinely excited to be part of the community. This new location allows us to bring our NADC Burger vision to the city in a bigger way while contributing to a space full of history and new energy.”

The two-story restaurant will feature a grab-and-go counter on the main level and mezzanine seating above, designed with nostalgic Americana, skate culture influences, and a custom mural by local artist Josh “ODD” Snodgrass, a tribute to Nashville’s vibrant creative arts scene.

NADC Burger Nashville joins a growing lineup of locations in Austin, Chicago, New York, Denver, and beyond, that are all driven by a simple mission: to make the perfect double cheeseburger.

