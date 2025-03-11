Jelly Roll Partners with Zevia in New Commercial

You might have missed Jelly Roll’s new commercial if you missed American Idol on Sunday night.

The country artist who will be a full-time mentor on American Idol rolled out a new ad with Zevia. For those who remember the Cindy Crawford soda commercial, this one gives a few nods to the iconic 90s moment.

Jelly Roll pulls up to a gas station in a red pickup truck with Linda Lyndell’s “What a Man” setting the tone. As two young onlookers stare in awe, it’s not just Jelly Roll’s presence that holds their attention – it’s the way he takes a slow, unapologetic swig of an ice-cold Zevia Creamy Root Beer. The moment playfully winks at iconic soda ads of the past, but with a twist: this time, the star isn’t selling anything artificial. With a knowing smirk, Jelly Roll raises a can to keeping it real, with real soda that has real ingredients.

“Zevia is the real deal. Nothing artificial and still tastes amazing. Unlikely? Yes. But true? Absolutely. As real as it gets,” said Jelly Roll in a release.

Launched in 2007 as an alternative soft drink to traditional brands for those looking to avoid both sugars and artificial ingredients, Zevia has been guided by its mission to address global health challenges. Zevia has also focused on accessibility and is a significantly more affordable better-for-you soda brand versus premium priced competitors.

