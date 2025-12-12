Jelly Roll Invited to Become Grand Ole Opry Member

Current multi-Grammy® Award nominee Jelly Roll was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry during a surprise moment on his interview, which aired on The Joe Rogan Experience, the #1 podcast in the world across all platforms. Rogan surprised Jelly Roll with a video message from his mentor and friend – Opry member Craig Morgan – inviting him to join the Opry family. An official induction date will be announced soon.

“Hey Jelly, my friend,” said Morgan in his video message from the Grand Ole Opry House. “I want to take a minute today to say congratulations on all the great things happening in your career and to thank you for the positive difference you are making in the lives of so many people who need the help. You are doing great work, buddy.

“I’ll never forget meeting you on the Grand Ole Opry, and how much it meant to ME to hear you say my music helped you get through some really tough times. That’s one thing country music does really well. Who would have ever dreamed I’d be back at the Opry House today to say…Jelly Roll, you are officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It’s an honor to say, ‘Welcome to the family, brother.’”

Jelly Roll made his Opry debut on November 9, 2021, and has become an Opry fan favorite and beloved by not only the fans but many of its members over the years. Jelly Roll has dedicated his time to playing the show numerous times, mentoring many artists through the Opry NextStage program, and serving as host of Opry NextStage Live shows in Texas.

Jelly Roll’s Opry history with Morgan predates back to a moment years ago when freshly released from prison, Jelly was in the Opry audience as Morgan performed “Almost Home,” a moment the star references as ‘life changing’ for him. Years later, Jelly was surprised on stage by Morgan, where they performed “Almost Home” together on the Opry stage. Marking the full-circle moment, Morgan presented handwritten, autographed framed lyrics of “Almost Home” to Jelly to commemorate the occasion.

Having grown up in Antioch, Tennessee, the CMA, ACM, Dove, and People’s Choice award-winning star’s debut Country project, Whitsitt Chapel, continues to resonate, and the album marked the biggest debut by a Country artist that year of release. Jelly is currently nominated for a 2026 Grammy for Contemporary Country Album of the Year for his follow up project, Beautifully Broken, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. The album features his multi-week #1 Grammy-nominated song, “I Am Not Okay.”

The Opry will continue its 100th celebration well into 2026 with numerous Opry 100 Honors shows, a performance at Carnegie Hall, and other special shows. For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary, visit opry.com.

