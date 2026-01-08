Jelly Roll Announced as Judge for Star Search Reboot

Star Search will be revamped and premiere on Netflix on January 20th, airing live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Netflix announced Jelly Roll will be one of the judges along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen. Star Search — which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler, among others — returns after 20 years to provide a global platform to the next generation of talent.

The show will feature real-time voting by viewers as they select who moves forward in the competition.

Each Star Search episode will highlight up-and-coming performers in numerous categories — music, dance, variety, comedy, magic, and juniors — as they compete head-to-head for their shot at stardom.

