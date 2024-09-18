Jay McKnight Named President of TwelveStone Health Partners

TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announced Tuesday that Jay McKnight has been named president reporting to chief executive officer, Shane Reeves.

Jay joins TwelveStone after a two-year stint at Varsity Healthcare Partners where he served as operating partner for the private equity firm. Prior to Varsity, Jay served as chief financial officer and then president and chief executive officer of premier post-acute care provider, Diversicare Healthcare Services. Jay began his professional career in accounting as a CPA working for Arthur Andersen and eventually Ernst & Young but transitioned into healthcare financial leadership in 2003.

“We are thrilled to have Jay join TwelveStone at this pivotal juncture in our organizational development,” shared Shane Reeves. “Given my schedule as a Tennessee State Senator and founder of TwelveStone, having expertise in operational optimization will be a significant benefit as we prepare for hyper growth.”

At TwelveStone, McKnight will be focused on leveraging his experience with mergers and acquisitions, technology integration and operational process development working to scale and prepare underlying business functions for continued aggressive growth.

“I look forward to collaborating with Shane to achieve his vision for TwelveStone,” said Jay McKnight. “ I have great respect for what Shane and the team have built and really appreciate the culture and incredible patient experience delivered by TwelveStone.”

