Jay Cutler Was Arrested in Franklin with DUI Charges

October 18, 2024 – Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, 41, was arrested in Franklin on Thursday evening.

According to the Franklin Police, Cutler was charged with four counts- driving under the influence(first offense), failure to exercise care to avoid a collision, implied consent, and possession of a handgun under the influence.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, officers responded to the 200 block of Bridge St. for a traffic crash involving two vehicles. The investigation suggests that Cutler rear-ended another vehicle. During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant.

The investigation also revealed that Cutler had two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler was booked in the Williamson County Jail and given a $5,000 bond. He was released later that evening.

Cutler was married to reality star Kristin Cavallari, who appeared on the “Very Cavallari” reality show, which was filmed locally. The couple divorced in 2022. The couple purchased a home in Franklin during their marriage.

Cutler owns Outsider.com, a media and lifestyle company that celebrates American culture through genuine stories and authentic goods which launched in 2022.

