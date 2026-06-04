Jason’s Deli Gives Away Free Food Every Time the USMNT Scores

Every time the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team finds the back of the net this summer, Jason’s Deli loyalty members win too. The iconic sandwich chain has launched “Deli Dollars Goal Rush,” a limited-time promotion tied to its existing rewards program that could distribute more than $10 million in free food and bonus points nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Jason’s Deli Deli Dollars Goal Rush Promotion?

Deli Dollars Goal Rush is a loyalty program campaign running alongside this summer’s major international soccer tournament. Starting June 12, rewards members automatically earn exclusive offers and bonus points each time the USMNT scores during qualifying matches. Rewards are deposited directly into eligible Deli Dollars accounts and can be redeemed during select weekend windows.

How Do You Sign Up for Deli Dollars Goal Rush?

To participate, guests must join the Deli Dollars loyalty program by June 10, 2026. Membership is free, and rewards are applied automatically — no extra steps required after each USMNT goal.

What Free Food Can You Earn With Deli Dollars Goal Rush?

The promotion unlocks a new reward for each of the first six U.S. goals scored:

First goal: Free Strawberry Shortcake with any purchase

Second goal: 25 bonus Deli Dollars points on a qualifying weekend check-in

Third goal: Free cup of soup with any purchase

Fourth goal: 25 bonus Deli Dollars points on a qualifying weekend check-in

Fifth goal: Free Club Sandwich with any purchase

Sixth goal: 25 bonus Deli Dollars points on a qualifying weekend check-in

If Team USA scores all six goals, Jason’s Deli estimates it could award more than 30 million bonus points to loyalty members across the country.

What Catering Options Does Jason’s Deli Offer for Soccer Watch Parties?

Whether you’re hosting a small gathering or feeding a crowd, Jason’s Deli has catering options worth considering. The Ultimate Party Pack serves up to 12 guests with sliders, meatballs, fresh veggies, dips and tortilla chips. The Gather & Graze Charcuterie Box features cured meats, cheeses and savory accompaniments, while the Ultimate Salad Bar Box offers a fresh, customizable spread. Sandwich trays, wrap trays and dessert options round out the lineup.

Where Can You Find a Jason’s Deli Near You?

Jason’s Deli locations and full Deli Dollars program details are available at JasonsDeli.com. The campaign is part of the brand’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration.

Source: Restaurant News

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