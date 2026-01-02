Jason’s Deli Marks 50 Years With New Menu Items and 1 Million Deli-Bration Cookie Giveaway

Jason’s Deli, the fast-casual concept known for its commitment to consistent quality, wholesome ingredients and relaxed atmosphere, is kicking off its 50th year by honoring the fresh food, people and communities that have defined the restaurant for five decades. The anniversary rollout includes new and returning fares, alongside a January spotlight on the brand’s array of soups.

To kick off the festivities, Jason’s Deli is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the debut of a new Deli-Bration Cookie, a sweet treat created in honor of the milestone. From Jan. 2–8, Deli Dollars Rewards members can enjoy one FREE, with more than one million cookies expected to be shared nationwide.

The Deli-Bration Cookie will join as a permanent menu favorite, the Deli Cowboy will be available year-round and two seasonal offerings — Chicken & Wild Rice Soup and Cheesy Truffle Pasta with Chicken — will be featured from Jan. 1 through March 31:

Deli-Bration Cookie : A freshly baked sugar cookie topped with multi-colored sprinkles.

: A freshly baked sugar cookie topped with multi-colored sprinkles. The Deli Cowboy : Half-pound of freshly sliced East Texas pit-smoked beef brisket with melted cheddar, crisp red onions and barbecue sauce, toasted on New Orleans french bread.

: Half-pound of freshly sliced East Texas pit-smoked beef brisket with melted cheddar, crisp red onions and barbecue sauce, toasted on New Orleans french bread. Chicken & Wild Rice Soup : A creamy chicken soup with wild rice, rotisserie pulled chicken and vegetables, back for the season by popular demand.

: A creamy chicken soup with wild rice, rotisserie pulled chicken and vegetables, back for the season by popular demand. Cheesy Truffle Pasta with Chicken: Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and mushrooms, tossed in a savory truffle cheese sauce over penne pasta and sprinkled with asiago cheese. Served with toasted herb focaccia.

“Our 50th anniversary is about staying true to what’s made Jason’s Deli special since day one — thoughtfully prepared dishes, diverse selections and genuine care for the people we serve,” said Clare Wilson, Vice President of Culinary and R&D at Jason’s Deli. “These limited-time offerings reflect that legacy by bringing back entrees our guests love and introducing something new so they can feel right at home when dining with us.”

January also marks National Soup Month, and Jason’s Deli is spotlighting its diverse lineup of nine soups offered year-round, with options designed to fit a range of preferences. In addition to the return of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup, the beloved Vegetable Soup will now be offered as a permanent menu item. Throughout Soup Month, Deli Dollars Rewards Members can take advantage of special offers on bowls and cups of soup, making it easy to enjoy a signature favorite in any size.

Together, the anniversary menu and Soup Month offerings reflect Jason’s Deli’s 50-year commitment to thoughtfully prepared food without dyes or artificial flavors, while reinforcing its loyalty program and ongoing investment in the communities it serves.

As this milestone begins and football playoffs get underway, Jason’s Deli is also highlighting its Ultimate Party Pack, an easy, crowd-ready option designed for watch parties and game-day gatherings. The spread includes 12 ham sliders, 12 turkey sliders, meatballs in marinara, a crisp veggie tray with ranch, guacamole, hummus, salsa and tortilla chips. Ideal for both game time and halftime, this convenient catering option delivers something for every appetite.

Jason’s Deli partners with trusted suppliers and supports local organizations in markets across the country to source ingredients and give back where it operates. To learn more about Jason’s Deli, find the nearest store or sign up for Deli Dollars, please visit jasonsdeli.com.

About Jason’s Deli

A family-owned, fast-casual restaurant chain, Jason’s Deli was founded in Beaumont, Texas, in 1976 by Joe Tortorice Jr. and now has over 235 delis in 27 states. In 2005, Jason’s Deli was the first major restaurant concept to ban artificial trans fats in the U.S. and later became the first to eliminate high-fructose corn syrup. At Jason’s Deli, whether guests want gluten-sensitive menu items or vegetarian options, healthy kids’ meals or wish to build their own salad at the famous Garden-Fresh Salad Bar, they will be delighted by the bigger choices of better food, from healthy to indulgent. For more information, please visit jasonsdeli.com.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email