The GRAMMY-winning musician and songwriter is coming to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared the news on social media, “JUST ANNOUNCED! Join Jason Mraz and His Super Band for The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride on July 30th at FirstBank Amphitheater!”

Presale tickets begin on Thursday, February 23 at 10 with code CHORUS. Public sale begins on Friday, February 24th at 10 am.

