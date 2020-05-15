By Donovan Stewart

Jason Dobbs is heading back to Rutherford County and will reunite with a coaching buddy.

Dobbs, 49, has resigned after four seasons as head coach at Moore County and has accepted an assistant coaching job at Oakland which will reunite Dobbs with his good friend Kevin Creasy.

Dobbs and Creasy were part of a coaching staff at Trousdale County for five years (2005-09) that won three state titles in 2005, 2008 and 2009.

“I preach family first to my players and this is what is best for my family and if I neglect that I would not be doing what I preach,” Dobbs said. “Coach Creasy and I have been great friends for many years and it’s going to be great to be back with him and at a program like Oakland.”

Dobbs led Moore County to a 22-21 overall record and back to back Class 1A playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018.

The Raiders finished 5-5 last season and narrowly missed the playoffs.

Click for the full story