Jason Brown Named New Principal of Eagleville School

Jason Brown, a longtime assistant principal at Eagleville School, has been named the new principal of the school.

Tim Pedigo, the school’s current principal since 2020, has been named Rutherford County Schools’ textbook coordinator, which will oversee all textbook distribution, purchasing and accounting for all schools.

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“Each school in RCS is unique, but a K-12 school within one of the top 80 school systems by student enrollment in America distinctly stands out amongst other schools in the district,” Director Sullivan said. “Mr. Jason Brown has served as an assistant principal and teacher at Eagleville under three administrations and distinctly understands the Eagleville community. Currently, Eagleville is a Reward School academically and has experienced unparalleled successes athletically. I have full confidence that Mr. Brown will continue this tradition of excellence while continuing to blend the traditions that make Eagleville unique with the growth of the area.”

Brown will officially begin his new role on July 1 but will work with Pedigo throughout June to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m both honored and grateful for Dr. Sullivan’s confidence in me as the next leader of Eagleville School,” Brown said. “As a K-12 school, there’s a unique opportunity to build relationships over the course of a student’s academic career, and to create a consistent culture from the earliest grades all the way up through graduation.”

Brown is a veteran educator who began his career at LaVergne High School in 2003. He taught in Marshall County for two years before being hired by former Eagleville Principal Rhonda Holton in 2007. He became an assistant principal in 2011, serving with former Principal Bill Tollett and Pedigo.

“I want to thank outgoing principal Mr. Pedigo for his steady leadership at Eagleville,” Brown said. “Under his guidance, Eagleville has experienced great success both academically and athletically, and I will work to continue this tradition of excellence for our students, staff, and community.”

Pedigo will serve in a newly revised role as Textbook Coordinator at the district’s Central Office. The role isn’t new but restructured from the former materials center supervisor role, which was held for many years by Debra Murphy before she retired recently. The revised role will work to ensure the efficient tracking and distribution of textbook resources to help control costs.

“I want to first thank Dr. Sullivan and the Board of Education for all the support for my time at Eagleville,” Pedigo said. “As I step into a new role in the district, I do so with deep gratitude for my time at Eagleville School. Serving this community has been an incredible blessing, and I am truly thankful for the relationships built with our students, staff, and families. I am proud of all we’ve accomplished together, and it brings me great comfort knowing that things at Eagleville are going well. The strength and dedication of this school community will continue to carry it forward, and I look ahead with excitement, knowing our shared work will keep making a difference.”

A search for a new assistant principal will begin immediately.

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