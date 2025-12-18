Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Posty’s Serve Up Free Christmas Meals for First Responders

As a special thank you to the selfless men and women who serve and protect us every day, two Broadway venues are offering free holiday meals to on-duty uniformed first responders Dec. 23-26.

Details:

– Free Christmas meals for on-duty first responders, up to $30 each at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar and Posty’s, located at 305 & 307 Broadway from December 23-26.

– Tuesday, December 23: both venues open at 11 a.m.

– Wednesday, December 24: both venues open at 11 a.m.

– Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day): both venues open at 12 p.m.

– Friday, December 26: both venues open at 10 a.m.

– The free meal applies to in uniform, on-duty first responders who can enjoy a free meal at either venue up to $30 during these dates; this is available for dine-in and take-out. Gratuity is not included.

