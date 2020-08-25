Jason Aldean will host a virtual concert to celebrate the end of summer.

The backyard beach event will take place this Friday, August 28th at 5 pm with special guests Maddie and Tae along with Brett Young.

“This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are,” Aldean said in a release. “Everyone should get a chance to kick back and enjoy an ice-cold Corona and lime while listening to some music before summer is officially over.”

Fans can enter to win a contest to be selected Jason’s featured fan of the summer. They can also have a chance to win a variety of prizes by following the instructions in special sweepstakes call-to-action posts on Corona’s Instagram , Facebook and Twitter channels.

Find the Jason Aldean live stream concert on Live Nation’s website.