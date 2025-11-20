Japanese Steakhouse Scores 69 in Latest Health Inspection

Wasabi Steak House and Sushi received a score of 69 during a routine health inspection on November 13, 2025. The inspection revealed 10 violations, including critical issues with pest control and food handling procedures that resulted in embargoed fish. A follow-up inspection was scheduled within 10 days. More Health Inspections Here!
Establishment: Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
Location: 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G, Murfreesboro, TN
Inspection Date: November 13, 2025
Inspection Score: 69
Violations Found
The establishment had 10 violations. Active managerial control requires improvement due to the addition of new employees. Employee cups were improperly stored, employees washed their hands incorrectly, knives had dried food debris, and multiple food items were left uncovered. Cutting boards showed staining and deep grooves, rice cookers were extremely dirty, and walk-in cooler flooring was unsecured.
Critical Violations
Raw tuna was improperly thawed in vacuum packaging and was embargoed. A live roach was observed on the prep cooler in the kitchen. A customer complaint reported multiple roaches in the service area. The establishment was treated for roaches on October 30, 2025, and the exterminating company was called for additional treatment during the inspection.
Recent Inspection Scores:
November 13, 2025: 69 (Routine) – April 23, 2025: 94 (Follow-Up) – April 22, 2025: 75 (Routine) – December 12, 2024: 99 (Follow-Up) – December 12, 2024: 92 (Routine) – July 3, 2024: 96 (Follow-Up) – June 24, 2024: 91 (Routine) – December 1, 2023: 95 (Routine) – May 16, 2023: 93 (Follow-Up) – May 8, 2023: 71 (Routine) – October 21, 2022: 95 (Follow-Up)
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|69
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Som-Tum Thai
|71
|3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|76
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|77
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Taste of Thai
|81
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Las Trojas Murfreesboro
|84
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
|87
|210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|88
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
