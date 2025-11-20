Japanese Steakhouse Scores 69 in Latest Health Inspection

Wasabi Steak House and Sushi received a score of 69 during a routine health inspection on November 13, 2025. The inspection revealed 10 violations, including critical issues with pest control and food handling procedures that resulted in embargoed fish. A follow-up inspection was scheduled within 10 days. More Health Inspections Here!

Establishment: Wasabi Steak House and Sushi

Location: 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G, Murfreesboro, TN

Inspection Date: November 13, 2025

Inspection Score: 69

Violations Found

The establishment had 10 violations. Active managerial control requires improvement due to the addition of new employees. Employee cups were improperly stored, employees washed their hands incorrectly, knives had dried food debris, and multiple food items were left uncovered. Cutting boards showed staining and deep grooves, rice cookers were extremely dirty, and walk-in cooler flooring was unsecured.

Critical Violations

Raw tuna was improperly thawed in vacuum packaging and was embargoed. A live roach was observed on the prep cooler in the kitchen. A customer complaint reported multiple roaches in the service area. The establishment was treated for roaches on October 30, 2025, and the exterminating company was called for additional treatment during the inspection.

Recent Inspection Scores:

November 13, 2025: 69 (Routine) – April 23, 2025: 94 (Follow-Up) – April 22, 2025: 75 (Routine) – December 12, 2024: 99 (Follow-Up) – December 12, 2024: 92 (Routine) – July 3, 2024: 96 (Follow-Up) – June 24, 2024: 91 (Routine) – December 1, 2023: 95 (Routine) – May 16, 2023: 93 (Follow-Up) – May 8, 2023: 71 (Routine) – October 21, 2022: 95 (Follow-Up)

