Jamie’s Table Home and Garden Offers Best of Outdoor Décor in Christiana

Jamie Logan opened Jamie’s Table Home and Garden in Christiana, Tennessee this fall. The shop, located in the former Big Creek Winery Tasting Room across the street from Miller’s Grocery, is an outdoor and indoor retail plant nursery offering a curated selection of items for the garden and outdoor living.

Logan is highly selective of the seasonal plantings she carries for the garden, garden décor, pots and planters, Amish-built outdoor furniture, and artisan fire pits. She also offers the highest quality indoor plants, and outdoor holiday décor. During the Fall they sold pumpkins, mums, Pampas grass, and other fall décor, then for Christmas they had live trees, fresh wreaths, fresh garland and more.

They also carried fresh-made sourdough bread and cinnamon rolls, and they worked with Miller’s Grocery to provide tasty treats periodically during the fall and holiday season.

“[The grounds] look like a live Instagram photo,” said one reviewer.

“Our three trees that we ordered from [them] are the prettiest and best smelling trees I think I’ve ever had,” exclaimed another. “And my wreaths were the perfect size. Thank you.”

Watch their Facebook and Instagram for more information about their spring hours. When they are open, it is on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Their address is 7027 Main Street, Christiana, Tennessee.

