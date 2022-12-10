Jalin Hyatt Becomes First Vol to Win the Biletnikoff Award

From UTSports.com

Tennessee has its first Biletnikoff Award winner. The nation’s most explosive playmaker Jalin Hyatt captured the award, which goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver regardless of position, on Thursday night as part of the virtual ESPN College Football Awards.

Hyatt beat out two other finalists in Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. He was chosen in a vote by the Biletnikoff Award national selection committee made up of writers, broadcasters, eminent receivers and past award winners. The Biletnikoff Award, named in honor of Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff, has been presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., (TQCF) since 1994.

Hyatt is the sixth winner of the award from the SEC, and four out of the last five years have seen an SEC player take home the trophy. Tennessee joins Alabama and LSU as the only three SEC programs to produce a Biletnikoff Award winner.

Read the rest on UTSports.com