Jacquelyn Patterson Named Tennessee School Counselor of the Year

The Tennessee School Counselor Association has named Jacquelyn Patterson as the 2024 School Counselor of the Year.

Patterson has served as a school counselor at Rockvale Middle School in Rutherford County the past five years. She previously worked as an elementary and middle school educator for 26 years.

“I want our students to know that they matter. They have value. They have potential. They have a purpose,” Patterson said. “Likewise, they have a voice, and I am listening. Even when they are not sure how to express what they are feeling, I am here to support them, and they are never alone.

It takes courage to ask for help. There is nothing weak about it, and it takes strength and determination to set goals and work towards them. Their mental health is just as important as their physical health.”

In addition to her role as a counselor, Patterson is a pre-licensed professional therapist and is working toward her clinical practice.

Patterson is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. as well as varying professional state and local organizations, including American School Counseling Association, American Counseling Association, American Association of Christian Counselors, State of Tennessee School Counseling Advisory Council, Tennessee School Counseling Association, and Chi Sigma Iota.

