Jackson Double-Double Fuels 75-67 UT Win At Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Rickea Jackson turned in a double-double, helping Tennessee erase an 11-point, second-quarter deficit to seize a 75-67 victory over Auburn in the SEC opener for both teams at Neville Arena on Thursday night.

Jackson finished the game with 24 points and a career-high 19 rebounds to lead Tennessee (8-5, 1-0 SEC) in both categories. Fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell was also in double figures with 16, and junior Kaiya Wynn turned in 10 points and a game-high six assists.

Auburn (11-3, 0-1 SEC) was led by Mar’shaun Bostic with 17 points. Honesty Scott-Grayson and JaMya Mingo-Young were also productive with 16 and 11, respectively.

