Jack Daniel’s Announces Launch of Tennessee Blackberry

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.- The Jack Daniel Distillery today announced the launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry, the newest addition to its popular flavors lineup. Bursting with sweet and tangy blackberry notes that complement the bold character of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, the release continues the brand’s legacy of flavorful spirits rooted in authentic whiskey craftsmanship.

“The smooth, well-rounded finish of our Tennessee Whiskey makes it one of the most versatile expressions to pair with unexpected flavor,” said Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery. “By adding the ripe notes of blackberries, we’ve created an approachable spirit that’s full of character, easy to enjoy with friends and perfect for any season.”

Offered at 70 proof (35% abv), Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry begins with the distillery’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, distilled in Lynchburg from the classic mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal and matured in new, charred American oak barrels. The resulting signature-smooth whiskey is then infused with a fresh blackberry flavor before bottling.

The new expression joins Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, and Tennessee Apple within the brand’s flavors lineup, delivering a bright twist that’s perfect for sipping neat, over ice or mixing into a refreshing cocktail.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry hits shelves this month across the U.S. in 750 mL bottles for a suggested retail price of $21.99.

