It’s Official: Titans Hire Robert Saleh as Team’s New Head Coach

NASHVILLE – As the Titans zeroed in on candidates for the team’s head coaching job, the franchise was looking for the right fit.

So, too, was Robert Saleh.

On Monday night, the two sides discovered they were a good match, and they agreed to terms on a long-term contract.

On Thursday, the paperwork was completed.

And Saleh officially became a Titan.

“For me,” Saleh said as he strolled through the building earlier this week, “this was the most desirable location, the most desirable team. What I learned about the organization, the more phone calls I made, the more people I spoke to, this building, I feel like it fits me, will fit us, the best. The people here are unbelievable, and they’re the type of people you want to work with.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. And I am really excited about the city of Nashville and bringing a winner back to the city.”

Saleh, who most recently served as defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, made the rounds at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Tuesday, following a lengthy meeting with team officials the night before.

During his Tuesday visit to the facility, Saleh spent time with quarterback Cam Ward, fresh off his return from the national championship game the night before. Saleh strolled through the team’s locker room and weight room with General Manager Mike Borgonzi and President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, and he saw the practice fields outside of his new office. After meeting with employees throughout the building, Saleh grabbed a quick lunch before boarding a plane back to the Bay Area.

Then, after finalizing some of the particulars in the contract over the past few days, the deal became official when Saleh signed the contract on Thursday. Saleh will be introduced at a press conference in Nashville next Wednesday at 2 p.m. He becomes the 22nd coach in Oilers/Titans history, and the eighth since the team moved to Tennessee.

In his in-person interview with the team on Monday night, Saleh convinced team officials he was the right person for the job at the end of what was a two-week search by the organization.

Saleh, who turns 47 later this month, was initially scheduled for a virtual interview on Sunday, but after the 49ers lost to the Seahawks on Saturday night, he was freed up to do the interview in Nashville, and he pushed for it. Saleh arrived as a finalist, after the team’s search committee felt good enough about him from the information they’d gathered during the process.

Borgonzi led the team’s search, and Brinker, Assistant General Manager Dave Ziegler, Vice President/Football Advisor Reggie McKenzie and Vice President/Player Personnel Dan Saganey were all a part of a committee that interviewed one candidate after the next, virtually and in person.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk took part in the final in-person interviews on Monday with Saleh and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who was also a finalist.

Counting Saleh and Nagy, the Titans interviewed 15 candidates for the job.

In the end, the Titans decided on Saleh, a former head coach with the New York Jets who is known for his leadership skills, his defensive mind, and his ability to develop players, and a game plan.

And, along the way, Saleh said he became convinced the Titans were right for him as he steps back into a head coaching role for the second time in his career.

“I believe that championships are won by people,” Saleh said. “When I had a chance to meet with the ownership group over the last 24-48 hours, it was an absolute no-brainer that the right people are in the building.

“The right people are here. And any time you can surround yourself with the right people you know you are in the right spot.”

In a statement, Borgonzi said he’s happy to have Saleh on board.

“On behalf of the entire Titans organization and Nashville community, I am thrilled to welcome Robert Saleh as our head coach,” Borgonzi said. “Robert embodies the fundamental values of what we believe a Titan should look like and represent. He’s smart, tough, dependable, and values working with people. His innate ability to lead and respond to adversity is what makes him the right person to lead our football program back to one whose identity embodies sustainable success. We understand the urgency to win, and believe this is a step in that direction with a coach best equipped to accomplish our goals. The work has just begun, but I’m grateful for this partnership and excited to build this together.”

Amy Adams Strunk also released the following statement:

“We’re delighted to welcome Robert and his family to the Titans, and firmly believe he is the right person for our team and community. We immediately connected with his competitive spirit and detailed approach to developing our players and team. Also, Robert’s recommendations from across the league were overwhelmingly positive and were only reinforced during our time together. I want to thank Mike Borgonzi for his leadership during this process and acknowledge the work done by the search committee. They dedicated so much time and effort and I am thrilled with the results – and most importantly – I believe Titans fans will be, too. Congratulations to Robert and his family, and welcome to Nashville.”

During his time in the NFL, Saleh has been a part of nine top-10 defenses, and in his nine seasons as a defensive coordinator or head coach, his team has finished in the top five in total defense on five occasions.

Saleh just wrapped up his 21st NFL season, and in his second stint as defensive coordinator with the 49ers.

Before returning to the 49ers, Saleh spent three-plus seasons (2021-24) as head coach of the Jets, where his teams went a combined 20-36.

During Saleh’s tenure with the Jets, Saleh guided four different players in their first four years in the NFL to Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors (WR Braxton Berrios, CB Sauce Gardner & DL Quinnen Williams) and Pro Bowl appearances (Gardner, LB Jermaine Johnson II & Williams). The Jets defense also excelled with Saleh, ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in multiple categories over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During that span (2022-23), Saleh’s Jets ranked first in passing yards allowed per game (178.9) and opponent yards per play (4.7), second in total defense (301.7) and sixth in opponent yards per rush (4.1). The unit also tallied 93 sacks and 29 interceptions during that time, tied for the eighth and 10th-most, respectively, in the NFL.

Over the first five games of the 2024 season, Saleh’s Jets ranked first in passing yards allowed per game (136.6), tied-for-first in opponent yards per play (4.3), second in total defense (255.8) and tied-for-sixth in third-down defense (31.7%).

Before taking the helm in New York, Saleh spent four seasons (2017-20) as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers, which included a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2020 season.

During that span, the 49ers defense ranked third in passing yards allowed per game (211.4), fourth in total defense (323.6) and opponent yards per play (5.1) and sixth in opponent yards per rush (4.1).

In 2019, Saleh was named Coordinator of the Year by Sporting News after leading the 49ers defense to rank second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (281.8), the fewest total yards allowed per game by the team since 1997 (250.8).

Saleh joined San Francisco after three years (2014-16) as the linebackers coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to Jacksonville, Saleh spent three seasons (2011-13) as a defensive quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Before joining the Seahawks, Saleh spent six seasons with the Houston Texans, serving as a coaching intern (2005), defensive assistant (2006-08) and assistant linebackers coach (2009-10). Saleh joined the Texans after three seasons working in the collegiate ranks.

Saleh began his career as an offensive assistant/tight ends (2002) and defensive assistant/defensive line (2003) at Michigan State University before spending one season (2004) as a defensive assistant/defensive line coach at Central Michigan University and a brief stint (2005) at the University of Georgia as a defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

A native of Dearborn, MI, Saleh attended Northern Michigan University where he started at tight end for four years. Saleh and his wife, Sanaa, have eight children: six sons, Adam, Zane, Michael, Sam, Jacob and Robert Jr., and two daughters, Mila and Ella.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans,” Saleh said in a statement. “I want to thank Amy Adams Strunk, Mike Borgonzi and Chad Brinker for trusting me to lead this football team. Our connection and shared vision during the interview process was immediately evident and reinforced my desire to be a Titan. This is where I want to be. We’re not at the level we need to be as a team and a part of my love for this game is getting better every day and doing it together. We will be deliberate in everything we do. Championships are won by people, and we have the right people to construct a championship-caliber program. Finally, I want to make sure I recognize and thank the San Francisco 49ers, The York Family, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for five special seasons, where I grew not only as a coach, but as a husband and father. The relationships I built during my time there have made me better and given me the opportunity to be here. My family is fired up to join the Titans and this special community. Let’s get to work.”

ROBERT SALEH’S COACHING TIMELINE

2026: Head Coach – Tennessee Titans

2025: Defensive Coordinator – San Francisco 49ers

2021-24: Head Coach – New York Jets

2017-20: Defensive Coordinator – San Francisco 49ers

2014-16: Linebackers Coach – Jacksonville Jaguars

2011-13: Defensive Quality Control – Seattle Seahawks

2009-10: Linebackers Coach – Houston Texans

2006-08: Defensive Assistant – Houston Texans

2005: Coaching Intern – Houston Texans

2005: Defensive Assistant/Linebackers – University of Georgia

2004: Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line – Central Michigan University

2003: Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line – Michigan State University

2002: Offensive Assistant/Tight Ends – Michigan State University Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

