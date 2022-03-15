Rock n Roll Hall of Fame shared in a video on social media, the nominations for the 2022 hall of fame.

Seventeen artists were nominated including Dolly Parton. This is Parton’s first time to be nominated and it will be historic if she’s inducted as she will be the first female country artist in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame as a performer, reported Cleveland.com.

However, Dolly doesn’t want the votes and asked to be removed from the list.

In a statement, Dolly says, “Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy.”

She continued, “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

How are nominees selected? Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

Now through April 29, fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com.The top five artists, as selected by the fans, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 Inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May 2022. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony will take place this fall, no venue or date has been set at this time.

See the complete list of nominees below.