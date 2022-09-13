Tuesday, September 13, 2022
It’s Time to Vote in the AGT Finale for Local Country Trio Chapel Hart

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
Country trio Chapel Hart is a finalist of America’s Got Talent! Now, it’s time to vote again for the country trio.

They shared on social media, “Heyyyyy Yallll!!!! Tues Sept 13th is the Day!!!! Make sure you are set up to vote on the AGT app & or vote at nbc.com/agtvote Chapel Hart Fans… ARE YOU REAAAAAAAADYYYYYY?!?!?”

The finale will take place September 13. America will vote once again to choose their top Act, with the ultimate AGT Season 17 winner revealed on September 14.

The country trio performed during the live portion of America’s Got Talent a few weeks ago. They performed an original song as they had in their initial audition.

Judge Heidi Klum stated, ’Well deserved girls, Chapel Hart you sang your way into America’s hearts and into my heart.”

Added judge Simon Cowell, “I’m so happy.”

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
