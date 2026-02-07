Iroquois Steeplechase Renews Partnership with The Jockey Club UK

The Iroquois Steeplechase announced the renewal of its international partnership with The Jockey Club UK, reaffirming a shared commitment to excellence in jump racing and the continued strengthening of trans-Atlantic ties between American and British steeplechasing. The renewed relationship is made possible through the ongoing support of TVV Capital, led by Andrew Byrd, and underscores a long-term vision to elevate the global profile of the sport.

The Iroquois Steeplechase confirms that ABAAN, winner of this year’s Grade 1 Calvin Houghland Iroquois, will not travel to the Cheltenham Festival in March 2026. While ABAAN’s entire team were honored by the invitation, due to unforeseen circumstances, they will not be able to compete in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

“From the beginning, this partnership has been about honoring the traditions of steeplechasing while helping the sport grow on a global scale,” said Andrew Byrd, CEO of TVV Capital. “The Iroquois Steeplechase and The Jockey Club UK share a commitment to excellence, and together we are building lasting connections between Nashville and Cheltenham that benefit horsemen, fans and the future of jump racing on both sides of the Atlantic.”

As part of this renewed commitment, the Iroquois Steeplechase leadership team, along with sponsor Andrew Byrd, will travel to the renowned Cheltenham Festival this March, reinforcing the organization’s hands-on engagement with The Jockey Club UK and its dedication to strengthening relationships within the international jump racing community.

The invitation was extended through the ongoing collaboration between the Iroquois Steeplechase, The Jockey Club UK and TVV Capital, highlighting the increasing international visibility of American steeplechasing and the excitement generated by championship racing in Nashville each spring. Both organizations remain committed to expanding global awareness and strengthening the connection between Nashville’s Iroquois Steeplechase and Cheltenham, the epicenter of jump racing in the United Kingdom.

Under the renewed collaboration, the winner of the 2026 Grade 1 Calvin Houghland Iroquois Steeplechase, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Nashville, will be eligible for an invitation to compete in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2027 Cheltenham Festival.

“This partnership with the Iroquois Steeplechase represents a truly unique and meaningful connection between two historic racing institutions,” said Matthew Woolston, Assistant Racing & International Director at The Jockey Club UK. “We are delighted to continue this collaboration and to welcome members of the Iroquois Steeplechase team to Cheltenham this March. Their visit underscores a shared commitment to excellence in jump racing and to strengthening the trans-Atlantic exchange that benefits the sport, its participants and its supporters.”

