Irish Network Nashville Announce 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Events

Irish Network Nashville (INN) announces key events, performances, and partnerships for the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival Weekend. The celebration features the Official Nashville St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival on Saturday, March 14 in Five Points, East Nashville, led by Grand Marshal and Michelin Star recipient Trevor Moran, along with an inaugural Installation Reception, community participation opportunities, and partnerships with the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Official Nashville St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

Hosted annually by Irish Network Nashville and supported by Good Neighbor Festivals, the parade and festival celebrate Irish culture, music, and community in partnership with Visit Music City, Aer Lingus, and other key sponsors. The Fourth Annual Parade features Miss Tennessee Zoe Scheiderich, Grand Chef Marshal Trevor Moran (Michelin Star Recipient for Locust), community groups, Irish dance, Pipe and Drums, and local mascots including Gnash of the Nashville Predators and Soccer Moses. The parade steps off at 10 AM in Five Points with a one-mile route, live performances, and Clodagh Lawlor as Mistress of Ceremonies.

NEW for 2026 on Parade Day – Irish Village Festival

New in 2026, the Irish Village Festival runs from 10 AM to 5 PM next to Beyond the Edge, featuring more than 10 vendors, multiple food trucks, artisans, bar access, live music, and activations. The Irish Soda Bread Competition begins at 11:30 AM. Stage performers include headliner Josh Okeefe and local Irish artists. The Kids Zone at Boombozz runs 11 AM to 1 PM with family programming. VIP Area at Boston Commons is open 9 AM to Noon for sponsors, INN members, and special guests with private bar access and premium viewing. Parade Marching Application: https://www.eventeny.com/events/applications/application/?id=7251 Volunteers are also encouraged to support Parade Day operations. Volunteer Application: https://www.eventeny.com/events/volunteer/application/?id=12586

The event is free and family-friendly. The Irish Village is rain or shine. Parade rain date is Sunday, March 15 at 10 AM. Community members are encouraged to RSVP and share the official Parade and Festival Facebook event. Facebook Event RSVP available through https://bio.site/irishnetworknashville.

Josh Okeefe Named Parade and Festival Headliner – INN Announces partnerships with Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Singer-songwriter Josh Okeefe will serve as headliner for the 2026 Nashville St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival Weekend! Okeefe will also be featured in two major cultural partnerships during the weekend. On Saturday, March 14, Okeefe will make his Grand Ole Opry debut in coordination with Irish Network Nashville, marking INN’s first official partnership with the Grand Ole Opry. Grand Ole Opry performance details: https://www.opry.com/artists/josh-okeefe

On Sunday, March 15 at 1 PM, Okeefe will be featured in an INN and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Musician Spotlight event. The program will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and is free with museum admission. Country Music Hall of Fame event details: https://www.countrymusichalloffame.org/calendar/musician-spotlight-josh-okeefe?date=03/15/2026&time=1770987600%7C1770990300

