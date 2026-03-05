Investigation Update Released In Deadly Plane Crash That Killed Franklin Business Owners

Two Middle Tennessee business leaders were among four people killed when a plane crashed in the mountains near Steamboat Springs earlier this year, and federal investigators have now released new preliminary details about the accident.

Authorities previously identified the victims as Aaron Stokes, 47, of Franklin; Austin Huskey, 37, also of Franklin; Stokes’ son, Jakson Stokes, 21; and his nephew, Colin Stokes, 21.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Epic Aircraft E1000 registered in Tennessee crashed around 12:20 a.m. on February 13 near Emerald Mountain while approaching Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field. The flight had departed from John C. Tune Airport, stopped in Kansas City for fuel, and was continuing to Colorado when the crash occurred.

A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates the aircraft was cleared for an RNAV approach into the Steamboat Springs airport before the crash. The pilot acknowledged the clearance and switched to the airport’s advisory frequency, but no further communications were received.

Investigators said the wreckage was later found about three miles south of the airport in mountainous terrain at an elevation of about 8,200 feet. Data recovered from the aircraft showed the engine was operating normally at the time of the crash and about 100 gallons of fuel remained onboard. The aircraft’s autopilot was also engaged during the final recorded moments.

The report noted the RNAV Z Runway 32 approach at the airport is not authorized at night. The last recorded altitude of the aircraft was about 8,221 feet, which is below the approach’s minimum descent altitude of 9,100 feet. Weather reports issued minutes before the crash showed calm winds, 10 miles of visibility, and scattered to overcast cloud layers.

Aaron Stokes was the founder of EuroFix, an auto repair business that began in a one-car garage in downtown Franklin in 1999 before expanding to multiple locations across Middle Tennessee. He later founded Shop Fix Academy in 2016 in Brentwood, building a national coaching organization serving more than 1,500 independent auto repair shop owners. In a statement, the company said Stokes built the business with a comprehensive continuity plan and operations will continue.

Austin Huskey was a third-generation owner and CEO of Huskey Building Supply. The company said Huskey helped lead continued growth and innovation and was recognized as an LBM Journal 40 Under 40 recipient in 2025. Leadership said the team remains committed to honoring his legacy while continuing to serve customers and vendor partners.

The FAA and NTSB continue to investigate the crash, and officials say the findings in the preliminary report are subject to change as the investigation continues. Memorial details have not yet been announced.

