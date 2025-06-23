Investigation Underway After Body Recovered from Cumberland River

A possible drowning is under investigation after a man’s body was discovered in the Cumberland River near the Tennessee State University refinery on Monday morning (June 23), WSMV reports.

According to officials, a refinery operator spotted the body in the water and immediately alerted authorities. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after and recovered the man’s body.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, and investigators are working to determine how the man ended up in the river. No additional details have been released at this time.

