Investigation into Noose at Nissan Stadium Construction Site Concludes with No Charges

July 24, 2025 – Detectives from the Security Threat Section of the Specialized Investigations Division, on July 24, finished their investigation into the July 16th discovery of a noose tied to a pipe in a construction area of the new Nissan Stadium . After visits to the site and interviewing multiple people, detectives developed a person of interest whose employment as a construction worker on the stadium project was terminated last week for an unrelated issue. That individual, who will not be returning to any type of construction employment at the stadium, denied responsibility in a meeting with detectives.

With no eyewitnesses to the placement of the noose and the lack of legal probable cause, no charges are anticipated to result from the investigation. The MNPD and the Tennessee Builders Alliance have concluded, from separate but complimentary investigations, that this was an isolated act involving one individual.

SOURCE: MNPD

