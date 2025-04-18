Integrated Family Wellness Center Opens in Smyrna

Allied Behavioral Health Solutions (ABHS) is proud to announce the opening of two innovative new programs in Smyrna, TN: Little Blossoms Early Learning and Development Center and the Resilient Roots Family Wellness Center. These initiatives are part of a comprehensive response to the opioid crisis – focused on prevention, early intervention, and long-term family resilience.

Funded through a $6.1 million grant from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council, these programs aim to close critical gaps in services for families impacted by opioid and substance use disorders (OUD/SUD). Together, Little Blossoms and Resilient Roots create a continuum of care centered on the needs of both children and caregivers.

“This is more than new programs – it’s a lifeline for families navigating the complexities of recovery and early childhood development,” said Alison D. Peak, LCSW, Executive Director of ABHS. “Our mission is rooted in supporting the whole family, and these new programs allow us to meet families where they are with compassionate, coordinated care.”

