Inmates Complete Re-Entry Program at Rutherford County Detention Center

Twenty-four inmates at the Rutherford County Detention Center recently completed a series of classes designed to help them successfully transition back into the community. The programs, part of the Rutherford County Recovery Court’s Re-Entry initiative, focus on personal growth, accountability, and practical life skills.

Kenneth Hall said the classes helped him take personal responsibility. “I realized to point the finger at me,” and see things he didn’t always see. Neil McClanahan shared a similar reflection, saying he valued the chance for self-evaluation and problem-solving. Jalen Ellison expressed appreciation for the instructors who guided him through the program. “We’re trying to be better men,” Ellison said.

Under the direction of Re-Entry Case Manager Mardriana McClure, counselor Jennifer Barlow, and case manager David Figueroa, the program offered courses in anger management, Seeking Safety, Untangling Relationships, and Moral Reconation Therapy—an evidence-based approach to reducing recidivism by promoting moral reasoning and healthy decision-making.

“I am grateful for you all,” said McClure, who described the participants as a source of pride and fulfillment.

Jail Administrator Kevin Henderson applauded the participants for their commitment, emphasizing that the true test of their progress would come after release. “The programs are just the beginning of a crossroads,” Henderson said. “The real indication of gratitude is doing what you’re supposed to do when no one is looking.”

He challenged the men to lead by example, particularly within their families, and encouraged them to apply what they’ve learned to gain employment and rebuild their lives. “It’s time for us men to accept our roles in what we call our world,” Henderson said. “I want to see you all take the challenge and do better.”

