Inmate in Custody after Escaping from Rutherford County Jail

UPDATE: Inmate Matthew Kennamer is now back in custody.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement officers are searching for a Rutherford County Adult Detention Center inmate worker who apparently walked away from a work detail Friday.

Inmate Matthew Kennamer, 41 of Murfreesboro was working on lawn care and was last seen about 1:15 p.m. at the detention center grounds at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said deputies, Murfreesboro Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are saturating the area around the detention center and by drone. A THP helicopter is searching as well.

“We don’t feel like the public is in danger,” Fitzhugh said.

Kennamer is believed wearing jeans. He left his orange shirt.

People should not try to approach Kennamer but immediately contact the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center at 615-898-7770.

Kennamer is serving time for violation of probation.