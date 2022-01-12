THP Nashville is assisting with an escaped subject in Murfreesboro near mile marker 81.

Christopher Taylor escaped while being transported by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.

If you see him please contact law enforcement.

Inmate Christopher Taylor escaped on S. Church St. in Murfreesboro. If you see him, call dispatch 615-898-7770.

Wearing orange pants, white shirt.

